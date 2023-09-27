Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan soars to the top of Netflix's global charts

Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film Jaane Jaan has made a significant mark on the global streaming scene, becoming the top non-English language film on the platform. The Hindi-language film, headlined by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, has garnered 8.1 million views and secured a spot in the Top 10 list in 52 countries, as per Variety.

Jaane Jaan is an Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X, published in 2005. The story revolves around a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and receive assistance from a neighbor in concealing it amidst a police investigation. The film's ensemble cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in Paatal Lok, and Vijay Varma from Dahaad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in her debut on Netflix, plays the role of Maya D'Souza. She expressed her excitement about the film's global success, stating, "My OTT [streaming] debut with Netflix and working on a film like Jaane Jaan has been so rewarding. The reactions, messages from fans and audiences around the world have strengthened my belief that good stories can go everywhere."

Sujoy Ghosh, who directed the film, was drawn to the novel's underlying love story despite its thriller genre reputation. While speaking to Variety described it as a "doomed love story" that resonated with him. Adapting the story from its original Japanese setting to an Indian context required careful consideration of cultural nuances and social norms. Ghosh, known for his work in the thriller genre, has earned praise for his meticulous approach to storytelling.

The success of Jaane Jaan is notable in the context of multiple adaptations of The Devotion of Suspect X globally, including versions in Japan, Korea, and China, with a Hollywood adaptation in development. Ghosh remains unfazed by the similarities, saying that timeless stories continue to inspire filmmakers to interpret them in their own way.

The Devotion of Suspect X is part of Higashino's Detective Galileo series of novels, and Ghosh is open to adapting more of them for the Indian audience if Netflix is interested. As the film continues to gain traction and acclaim, Ghosh and his team are savoring the sense of accomplishment it brings to the world of Indian cinema.

