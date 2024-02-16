Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision in shimmery gown at the Vogue Ball Of Arabia

Kareena Kapoor was a vision in green. On Thursday (Feb 15), Indian beauty attended the Vogue Ball of Arabia event in the UAE. The fashion gala saw a bevvy of international stars like Winnie Harlow, Swedish singer Loreen, and Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk among others. Kareena is known for her sartorial choices, and once again, the diva has proved that there's no one like her. The Jab We Met actress stunned in the shiny sea-green ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi. From head to toe, Kareena looked absolutely radiant in the sequin body-hugging dress that accentuated her figure. The plunging front and a long trail in the dress added much-needed drama to her look.

Zendaya turns heads in robotic bodysuit by Mugler Couture for Dune 2 London premiere



Flaunting her natural look with nude eyeshadow, well-contoured cheeks, thin eyeliner, and nude lipstick, Kareena looked flawless. The actress completed her look with a stone necklace that perfectly matched her look and was the highlight of her look. Kareena styled her shoulder-length hair in loose curls and carried a matching green clutch from Sabyasachi.

Hours after attending the event, Kareena shared a few mirror selfies and photos from last night. The actress also posed with the American model Winnie, who was looking stunning in the white and golden asymmetrical dress. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, ''The one with beautiful Wnnie.''



The official Vogue Arabia Instagram handle has shared a few photos from the star-studded night. The photo showed Kareena posing with the other guest of the evening.