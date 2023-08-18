Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earns over Rs 3 billion worldwide 

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing steady business for the last three weeks. The film features a gamut of stars including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film has now grossed over Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) globally.



The film's director and co-producer Karan Johar shared the news through an Instagram post and wrote a note of thanks to his fans.



Sharing a poster for the film with ₹300 crore written in bold font, Karan wrote, “To know that our prem kahaani has reached the corners of the world and hearts… feeling humbled and grateful and especially for all the love you have given to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!!! Thank you.”

Several fans congratulated Johar on achieving such a feat. “Your best film since K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)!! And the best hindi film I have seen in a long long time. This one has reheat value just as much as KKHH K3G and DDLJ,” wrote a fan. “I hope everyone watches this@movie at least twice around the globe … requires that level of attention and exposure,” commented another. A few haters and trolls also commented that the film is actually a flop and Karan is sharing fake figures.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also been doing good business at the domestic box office. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh the film has earned over Rs 140.02 cr (over Rs 100 million)

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



Directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles and follows the story of a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.