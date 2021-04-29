Kangana Ranaut trolled for saying 'Shah Rukh Khan's parents were involved in films'

Kangana Ranaut found herself in the midst of another social media controversy after she said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s parents were involved in films.

Kangana Ranaut was reminiscing on her film journey when she said that hers and Shah Rukh Khan’s success stories were the biggest of the lot. She tweeted on the occasion of her debut film ‘Gangster’ making completing 15 years. She tweeted, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."

She continued, “Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone 🙏 #15yearsofgangster."

While everything else was fine, what drew ire from fans was her false accusation of Shah Rukh Khan’s parents being involved in films. A user commented, “SRK’s parents were involved in films? Ye kab hua?" Another wrote, “Shahrukh Khan’s family was Involved In films, kaha se laate ho yeh himmat."

Check out some reactions here:

SRK's dad Meer Taj Mohammad Khan was not even a Junior Artist. He was a freedom fighter & later, used to run a canteen inside National School of Drama Auditorium. Not at all "Involved in Films".



On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in ‘Thalaivi’. It is based on the life and times of actress-politician Jayalalithaa who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu state of India for six times.