John Abraham on Ranveer Singh's viral cover: Nude scenes were edited from 'Dostana'

A couple of days ago, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sent the internet into a frenzy with his nude photoshoot for a magazine. Twitterati had a field day as they shared memes on the micro-blogging site with Ranveer's viral snaps. The actor received praises and criticism in equal measure for posing nude. John Abraham, while promoting his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' in New Delhi was asked to react on Ranveer Singh's viral photo shoot. Abraham candidly revealed that he too had some nude scenes in 'Dostana' that were edited out in the post-production stage.

When a media person asked John and Arjun Kapoor to comment on Ranveer Singh's viral nude photoshoot, Arjun said, "Ranveer is a person who is known for his personality. He is someone who stays true to himself and never pretends to be someone else. If he is happy doing what he is doing and if it’s done aesthetically and if it is something that is coming from a genuine place to showcase how comfortable he is with his body then none of us should have a problem with that."

Arjun further added that Ranveer has every right to entertain people in whichever way he seems fit and all of us should accept it as a part of his expression and move on.

Adding to Arjun's answer, John Abraham said, "I've also wanted to tell you that there are a lot of edited portions of 'Dostana' that have had nude scenes." Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Dostana' released in 2008 and featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Bobby Deol. John had raised eyebrows in one shot in the film which had him flashing part of his buttocks, dressed in a yellow swimming trunk.

On Monday, John and Arjun were joined by Disha Patani, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor at Inox, Nehru Place for a press conference for their upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and it will hit theatres on July 29.

