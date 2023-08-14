ugc_banner

Jawan song Chaleya out! Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara look mesmerising

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Aug 14, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan might have made his comeback to the silver screen in an action avatar, but his old romantic hero charm will always be his millions of fans' top priority to see. However, the wait is over, the first romantic song from SRK's next action film Jawaan is here, and the chemistry between Khan and Nayanthara will surely win your hearts.

After teasing fans for a day, the romantic song Jawaan is out! Titled ''Chaleya'', the love ballad features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The melodious song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.

trending now

Set against a romantic backdrop, the song shows a mesmerizing chemistry between Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. In the song, Shah Rukh is looking charming in the printed shirts, while Nayanthara is donning colourful gowns. 

Watch the song here:

×

SRK shared the song on his social media handle and wrote, ''Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! ''

Twitter reaction

Soon after the song was released, netizens went berserk over Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's romance. Sharing clips from the song, users were quick to share their views. 

Om user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, ''My heart is melting. 😭🥵♥️ These Lines of #Chaleya Song hits different.''

×

Another user wrote, ''They are looking so hot together.''

×

×

This is the first time when Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space. Before ''Chaleya'', makers released the song ''Zinda Banda'', featuring Khan dancing with 1,000-plus women.

More about Jawaan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.

The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to release in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

Shabana Azmi hoists the tri-colour in Melbourne ahead of Indian Independence Day

Viral video: Pawan Kalyan helps a police officer from getting trampled by a mob

Lorde surprises fans with 2 new songs 'Silver Moon', 'Invisible Ink' during Cornwall concert | Watch