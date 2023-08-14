Jawan song Chaleya out! Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara look mesmerising

Shah Rukh Khan might have made his comeback to the silver screen in an action avatar, but his old romantic hero charm will always be his millions of fans' top priority to see. However, the wait is over, the first romantic song from SRK's next action film Jawaan is here, and the chemistry between Khan and Nayanthara will surely win your hearts.

After teasing fans for a day, the romantic song Jawaan is out! Titled ''Chaleya'', the love ballad features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The melodious song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.

Set against a romantic backdrop, the song shows a mesmerizing chemistry between Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. In the song, Shah Rukh is looking charming in the printed shirts, while Nayanthara is donning colourful gowns.

Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://t.co/onXoJ8BXC1#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/geDVABNDx4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2023 ×

SRK shared the song on his social media handle and wrote, ''Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! ''

Soon after the song was released, netizens went berserk over Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's romance. Sharing clips from the song, users were quick to share their views.

Om user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, ''My heart is melting. 😭🥵♥️ These Lines of #Chaleya Song hits different.''

Another user wrote, ''They are looking so hot together.''

Shah Rukh Khan + Romance = Pure Magic! ❤️💫#Chaleya' from #Jawan brings back the King of Romance to sweep us off our feet.



An Atlee film #Jawan will release on 7th September.#ShahRuhKhan #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/oGszZ3vKL2 — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) August 14, 2023 ×

This is the first time when Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space. Before ''Chaleya'', makers released the song ''Zinda Banda'', featuring Khan dancing with 1,000-plus women.

More about Jawaan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.

The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to release in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

