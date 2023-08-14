Alia Bhatt first met Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of this film. No, it's not Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may have fallen in love with each other while working on the sets of Brahmastra but that's not where the couple met for the first time. Bhatt recently revealed that she met her now husband way back, on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic film Black.



While promoting her new film Heart Of Stone, Alia was asked to share her 'favourite firsts'. The actress spoke about the first time she choreographed, her first time working with Bhansali and the first audition she gave.



Alia recalled that she had first auditioned for the movie Black, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Alia told Netflix, "I was auditioning for a young Rani Mukerji. I didn't get it obviously because I am not in the film. But fun fact it was the first time I also met my now husband (Ranbir Kapoor).”



Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor had assisted Bhansali in Black before making their debut in his film Saawariya in 2007. Alia did not get the part that was eventually played by Ayesha Kapoor. Alia and Bhansali worked eventually in Gangubai Kathiawadi which was released in 2022 and earned rave reviews.



In the video, Alia also spoke about the difference between a Hollywood film and shooting for a Hindi movie. According to Alia, the energy on the sets, all around the world is the same. Everyone is working towards one vision, one mission and that is “to get the work right.”



Some other favourite firsts of Alia Bhatt included her first movie Sangharsh, which was shot back when she was merely 5 or 6.

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone is streaming on the OTT giant, Netflix. The film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.



WION's Kshitij Rawat called the film a 'hollow spy-thriller'. "This movie encapsulates everything that makes watching movies feel like a chore rather than a joy. The pacing, or lack thereof, is an additional grievance that underscores the film's inability to maintain even a modicum of excitement. In a genre where velocity and momentum are key to sustaining engagement, Heart of Stone disappoints by neglecting to harness the very element that could have breathed a sort of life into it," wrote Rawat in his review.



Alia had two releases this year within a span of two weeks. Apart from Heart Of Stone, Alia was also seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.