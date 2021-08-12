It's official! Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Chehre' to release on August 27 in theatres

‘Chehre’ will be releasing in theatres this month.

The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer will come out on August 27.

Producer Anand Pandit on the release date said, "There was no doubt in my mind that this was a film meant for a theatrical release. 'Chehre' is not just thematically strong but has a certain grandeur that deserved the immersive magic of the big screen. I have grown up watching blockbusters in theatres and to watch Mr Bachchan on the big screen in one of my productions would be beyond thrilling. This is also my 51st production and I wanted to make its release, a special occasion for the cast, the crew and the audiences. The film will now release all over the world on 27th August and I couldn't be happier."



Apart from the fact that Anand insists the film was meant for theatres, he also emphasised on delaying the film till a theatrical release was possible was to show solidarity with exhibitors and theatre owners who have gone through untold hardships during the pandemic. On this, he said, "What can be better than to go back to the theatres with an Amitabh Bachchan film? The industry is a family that has suffered a lot in this pandemic but I believe we can survive anything if we stand by each other. So bringing 'Chehre' to theatres is my way of standing by over 10 lakh people who are associated with the industry in some way or another.”

Lara Dutta to Rajkummar Rao: Bollywood actors & their extreme transformations for their roles

After 'Kabhi Khabhi' and 'Silsila', Amitabh Bachchan to recite a poem for 'Chehre'

'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past. The ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.