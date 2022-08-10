Indian comedian Raju Srivastava under observation after suffering heart attack 

Popular Indian comedian and actor Raju Srivastava was rushed to the AIIMS following a heart attack while he was exercising in the gym. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am. Srivastava was working out on the treadmill when he suddenly passed out from chest pain and collapsed.

The comedian’s trainer brought him to AIIMS New Delhi, where he received CPR twice to revive his heart. "Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography," a hospital source told PTI.

Srivastava is currently kept under observation and is being treated by the AIIMS team of cardiology and emergency department, which is led by Dr Nitish Nyay.

Meanwhile, comedian Sunil Pal, who is a colleague and close friend of Srivastava, has given an update saying that the comedian is doing much better now. In a video shared by the media, Pal said, "He is doing fine now. He is out of danger." He also acknowledged the good wishes of Srivastava's fans.

Confirming the news, Raju Srivastava's brother, Ashish Srivastava, in a statement said, "He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give rest of the information," India Today reported.

Sushmita Sen seen partying with ex Raman Shawl, fans wonder where Lalit Modi is

Raju Srivastava in the film industry

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, but it wasn't until he took part in Star TV's stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ that he first gained recognition. He has appeared in several Hindi films, including ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Bombay to Goa', and ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya', and has participated in the third season of another reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’.

Srivastava now serves as the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh's chairperson.

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at age 81