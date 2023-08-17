Indian actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving OMG 2 an 'A' certificate

Indian actor Govind Namdev has slammed the Central Board of Film Certification forgiving OMG 2 an 'A' or Adult certification. Namdev plays a priest in the new film that is being headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar and co-stars Yami Gautam.

Namdev took to Facebook to urge CBFC to reconsider its decision of assigning A certificate to the film which is primarily targeted toward teenagers.



Govind Namdev's Facebook post



Govind Namdev reprises his role of a priest in OMG 2- a sequel to OMG: Oh My God. Namdev took to Facebook and wrote a long note on the film's struggle to get a U/A certification from CBFC. He wrote, "OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it!”

Govind then compared OMG 2's struggle with CBFC to that of Adipurush. Om Raut's interpretation of the Ramayana was released in June and featured Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film was widely panned for its colloquial and derogatory dialogues that were later corrected by the makers upon backlash. The makers also had to issue an apology to enraged fans who stated that the film hurt their religious sentiments.

“Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should've applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)," Govind further wrote in the Facebook post.

Namdev requested CBFC to reconsider its decision since OMG 2, based on the taboo subject of sex education, is a film made for and targeted towards teenagers. “It will be a wise step if Censor rectifies its mistake and give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers' upbringing," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 was released with Gadar 2 on 11 August. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics. WION's Kshitij Rawat wrote in his review, "OMG 2 is a lot of fun. It manages to strike a nice and delicate balance between dealing with a serious issue (sex education) and delivering moments of genuine laughter and heartfelt emotions."'

