India-Israel connect: Fauda star Tsahi Halevi set to debut in Bollywood with Akeli

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, acclaimed for his roles in hit Israeli productions like Fauda and Bethlehem, is all set to make a Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in an upcoming movie Akeli. This cinematic crossover not only promises a riveting on-screen experience but also underscores the cultural exchanges between the 2 countries.

The journey of this collaboration was recently commemorated at a soirée hosted by the Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon. The event drew luminaries from both the Indian and Israeli film industries, adding another layer to the burgeoning artistic partnership between the two nations. Notable attendees included the celebrated Tsahi Halevi and Nurit Tinari, Head of the Cultural Relations Division at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

In the words of Ambassador Naor Gilon, "Every such event is another building block of the people-to-people connection between Israel and India. Indian cinema enjoys popularity in Israel, while Israeli series like Fauda have gained a dedicated fan following in India. The Bollywood debut of the Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi marks a momentous milestone in the growing cultural ties between our two ancient civilizations". On an optimistic note, he highlighted, "As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to more collaborations bridging our rich cultures and histories, further strengthening our friendship."

Plans to increase cultural connect have been on the anvil for a long time. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his visit to India in 2018, engaged with Bollywood celebrities at the "Shalom Bollywood" event.

But Jewish link to India's film industry is not new. Jewish actors have, in fact, played pivotal roles in shaping the Indian film industry. The likes of Sulochana, Pramila, and Nadira have left an indelible mark on the silver screen. Sulochana, a silent film sensation, etched her name in history as one of the most successful stars of her time. Her incredible journey was crowned with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1973, a testament to her unparalleled contribution.

Pramila, hailing from the Baghdadi-Jewish community in Calcutta, emerged as the first Miss India in 1947. Known for her fearless stunt performances, she captivated audiences with her roles in films like "Ulti Ganga," "Basant," and "Jungle King." Likewise, Nadira, remembered for her iconic performances in films like "Shree 420," "Pakeezah," and "Julie," added an ethereal charm to the silver screen. In homage to these trailblazing figures, a street-art mural now graces Delhi's Connaught Place, capturing the legacy of Sulochana, Pramila, and Nadira for generations to come.

