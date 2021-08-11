India Independence Day: 5 patriotic songs that make every Indian puff up with pride

As India nears its 75th year of Independence, we—at WION—take a trip down memory lane and revisit the top five classic Bollywood songs of galore and patriotism that instill a sense of pride and patriotism in the hearts of every Indian: homegrown as well as settled abroad.



Hop on!



‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from ‘Border’



This song is one of the most famous patriotic songs from the 90s that still gives goosebumps because of the emotion it captures—love and longing of a soldier for his loved ones in the line of duty.

‘I Love My India’ from ‘Pardes’



In this song, the characters it is picturised on tell one and all what makes their country so great, and why they love their motherland the most from among all the places they could have chosen to live in. Need we say more?



‘Rang De Basanti’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’



Back in the day, this song (and the movie!) had changed the way Indian youth perceived their nation and evoked a new sense of patriotism in those who were seeking inspiration, and even in those who were not.

‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ from ‘The Legend Of Bhagat Singh’



There are very few songs that are as lyrically rich, patriotism-fuelled as this song in the history of Indian cinema. Despite being a revamped version of a cult classic—Manoj Kumar’s Shaheed (1965)—it still manages to tug at your heartstrings.



‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’ from ‘Swades’



Many NRIs (non-residential Indians) have felt a strong sense of belonging to their homeland after this film—especially this song—made a huge splash in Indian cinema. The song, those emotions… everything culminated into the masterpiece that it is even today.