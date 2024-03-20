In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie visit Ayodhya Mandir

After a busy night with Prime Video’s multiple films and shows announcement event, global sensation Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Ayodhya Mandir with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

The couple offered their prayers at the beautiful temple with their two-year-old daughter. They went with a lot of security but made time for photographers who were stationed outside the temple premises.

Priyanka and family's first visit to Ayodhya Mandir

While Priyanka Chopra looked elegant in a yellow sari, Nick Jonas wore a kurta and Malti was dressed in a cute peach coloured outfit. For the most part of the event, Priyanka Chopra held Malti in her arms. Later, they all posed for pictures with the priests.

It was their first visit to the Ram temple after its grand consecration ceremony on January 22. The ceremony was attended by a host of film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty.

Priyanka Chopra has been in India for a couple of days now. She was joined by Nick two days later. Priyanka attended a Bulgari event and then made time for Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai where she showcased her upcoming production venture Women of My Billion. It is billed as a documentary.