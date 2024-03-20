Priyanka Chopra reunites with Karan Johar on stage months after talking about Bollywood camps, nepotism

Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar reunited publicly on Amazon Prime Video event on Tuesday. Their reunion was pertinent as it comes months after the actress made some shocking revelations about Bollywood.



The director-actor duo shared the stage after many years. The moment has been widely shared on social media.



In the viral video, Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar can be seen sharing the stage before the actress attempted to leave the stage. However, the paparazzi requested for solo pictures of the actress which prompted her to return and pass on the microphone to Karan Johar. Although they did not share any words in the video, fans are fairly surprised to see them together.



Priyanka Chopra's new project



Priyanka was at the Prime Video Presents event on Tuesday to launch her new project- a documentary called Women of My Billion which her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures has produced.



''When I saw the movie – WOMB (Women Of My Billions), a country that belongs to so many people, and just knowing the violence against women is not something that happens in India, it is a global phenomenon that is not much talked about''.



Priyanka and Karan share the stage



The event had Karan Johar as the host who called in Priyanka and the team of WOMB on stage.



Many would recall PC and KJo have had a long-standing cold war. The two seemed to have moved past and PC even made an appearance on Koffee With Karan a few seasons back.



A year back, however, PC had spoken about how she was compelled to move to the US due to the various camps in Bollywood. PC never mentioned Johar in her comments but fans derived that she may have hinted at an old feud with Johar.



Last year in March, Priyanka Chopra appeared on Dax Shepherd’s podcast, Armchair Expert and made shocking revelations about politics and camps in the Hindi film industry that drove her out of India and resort to Hollywood.

''I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game, I was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,'' she said in the podcast.