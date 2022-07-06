Hansal Mehta on working with Kangana Ranaut in 'Simran': 'A massive disappointment'

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has spoken about working with Kangana Ranaut in his 2017 film 'Simran'. Calling the film a "massive mistake" Mehta said that Kangana pretty much took over the film.

While speaking to Mashable India, Mehta, known for films like 'Aligarh', 'Shahid', and 'CityLights', said, "Edit nahi takeover kia tha usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha (She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her, but there was nothing to take over in the edit. We only had the material that she had shot)."

Also Read: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review roundup: 'Occasionally too-cheerful but visually adventuresome'

Mehta admitted that Kangana is a "very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really, really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are."

'Simran' was based on the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, followed Ranaut's titular heroine whose real name is Praful Patel. A divorcee she loses everything in gambling and takes a hefty debt. But unable to repay it, she indulges in crime and begins robbing banks.

The film also featured Hiten Kumar, Kishori Shahane, and Sohum Shah in the cast. The film received decent reviews, though some aspects of it drew criticism. It became a modest success.

Mehta is currently filming his upcoming Netflix web series called 'Scoop'. He is also set to direct 'Scam 2003', a followup to his hit series 'Scam 1992'.

Kangana will next be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. She was last seen in action-thriller 'Dhaakad', which proved to be a massive flop despite good reviews.