Haddi: Plot details, cast, release date, & everything to know about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Haddi is one of the most anticipated movies of the season. In the film, Nawazuddin is playing the role of a transgender for the first time. The excitement and anticipation have been at an all-time high ever since the makers revealed a never-seen-before transgender avatar of Nawazuddin.

After much wait, the makers of the film dropped the thrilling trailer of the movie. This hard-hitting noir revenge drama is directed by the talented debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Trailer of the film:

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida, the film takes audiences on a vindictive ride, delving into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender — portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster turned politician played by Anurag Kashyap. Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, Haddi presents a gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city.

More about the project

The project brings Kashyap and Nawaz together. The two have collaborated several times in the past for highly acclaimed projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Netflix's Sacred Games, and Black Friday among others.

Ace director Anurag Kashyap, who is playing the role of a businessman in the film, says, “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make Haddi what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. Haddi is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama”.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios, the crime vengeance drama will premiere on ZEE5 on 7th September 2023.

