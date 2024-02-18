'Get over me': Ayesha Takia hits back at trolls who slammed her for alleged plastic surgery

Actress Ayesha Takia, who has starred in movies like Wanted, Taarzan, has been away from the spotlight for years now. Recently, Takia was spotted outside Mumbai airport, and soon her photos were all over social media, with netizens quick to troll the actress for her looks. Netizens called her ''unrecognisable'' as they went on to slam the plastic surgery claiming that it ruined her face. Days after facing the backlash for her look, Takia finally decided to react to the trolls with a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram handle.

In the post shared on Feb 18, Takia lashed at the trolls as she went on to reveal that she didn't care about all the ridiculous opinions that people had shared about her looks.



In the post, the actress shared that she was rushing for Goa, where her sister was admitted in the hospital.



She wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...my sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, i remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Tuns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. literally get over me yaar.''



Further, the actress shared that she has zero interest in films and has no intention of making a comeback. ''I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like Ppl are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...so chill.. pls feel free to not care about me at all,'' she wrote.



In the viral photos and videos, Ayesha was wearing a dark blue printed suit with her hair open. At the airport, the actress happily waved and posed for the paparazzi.

She concluded her post by saying, “Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...how unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted.”