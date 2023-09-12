Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol takes Dharmendra to US for treatment

Gadar 2 has proven to be a masterstroke for Sunny Deol as the latest film has broken all box office records. While Sunny is taking in on the success of his film, he is back to being a doting son as reports suggest that the actor has taken his father, veteran actor Dharmendra to the US for health treatment. Both the father-son duo will stay in the US for around 20 days.

Dharmendra is now in the US

According to multiple reports, both father and son will be in the US for around 20 days. The source said, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been having health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to take his father to the USA. They will be staying in the US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Gadar 2 box office

This comes close on the heels of Sunny Deol’s film’s success as Gadar 2 continues to maintain its stronghold at the box office, becoming one of the biggest films of the year. The film was released on August 11 and was directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 entered the Rs 500 crore club (Rs 5 billion and more) at the domestic box office, following in the footsteps of Baahubali 2 and Pathaan. In its first week, Gadar 2 grossed Rs 284.63 crore, while in the second week, the numbers were at Rs 134.47 crore. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Sunny’s Gadar – in which he starred as a truck driver Tara Singh, who falls in love with a Muslim girl in the backdrop of India’s partition post gaining Independence from British rule. Ameesha Patel plays his wife in both films.

Gadar 2 recently held a huge success bash, which was also attended by all Deols including papa Dharmendra. On the work front, Dharmendra was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He starred in the film alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

