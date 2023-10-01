Fukrey 3 box office: Varun Sharma's film witnesses excellent growth

The Fukrey gang is winning the hearts of the audience! The third instalment of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's highly successful franchise Fukrey is out in theatres and is getting a great response from the audience.



Fukrey 3 stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The comedy-drama opened up with good numbers on Friday and witnessed excellent growth on Saturday.



Looking at the first-day collection of the comedy-drama, the film minted Rs 8.82 crore (Rs 80 million) on the first day and Rs 7.8 crore (Rs 70 million) on the second day.



On Saturday, the film earned Rs 11.67 crore (116.7 million), taking the total collection to Rs 28.30 crore (Rs 283 million).

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Fukrey3, as expected, witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 3, hits DOUBLE DIGITS to consolidate and cement its status… Double digits on Sun - Mon should ensure ₹ 50 cr *extended* weekend, which would be a FANTASTIC SCORE… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 28.30 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

This week, two highly anticipated films, The Vaccine War and Fukrey, were released in theatres, and it seems like Pulkit Samrat's film is the winner. The film is giving tough competition to Nana Patekar's film, which had a slow start at the box office. However, the comedy-drama is facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is still performing outstandingly at the box office. The Atlee-directed film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark at the box office.

The film brings back beloved characters like Choocha (Varun), Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), Lali (Manjot Singh). Ali Fazal, who is not part of the third film, makes a special appearance in the film.



Fukrey 3 review



WION's Shomini Sen praised Varun Sharma's performance in the film. In the review, she wrote, ''Fukrey 3 ultimately is a middling affair with certain predictable scenes and certain laugh-out-loud moments. Watch out for Fazal's cameo which gives hope for the fourth installment in the franchise. But then, do we really need another story of the Fukras and their tried and tested style of comedy?'' Read the full review here.

