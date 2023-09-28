Fukrey 3 review: Varun Sharma is splendid in this middling comedy 

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey franchise has always been known for Hunni and Choocha's bizarre business ideas, buffoonery and situational comedy. The first film - Fukrey- came out almost a decade back and continues to be one of the most genuinely funny films of recent times. It was followed with Fukrey Returns which tried to maintain the same template but did not create as great an impact as the first one did. Making a third part in a successful franchise comes with its own challenges. It has to match up to its successful prequel and maintain the same fun element. While Lamba and the cast of Fukrey 3 manage to create the same backdrop of buffoonery, the director also manages to make a commentary on an important issue.



The film begins with a recap of the incidents from the previous two films in a song format right when the credit roll begins. Hunni and Choocha continue to be the good-for-nothing fellas who are still earning money off Choocha's bizarre premonitions. They also run an electronic store with Pandit (Pankaj Sharma) and Laali (Manjot Singh) which is not doing good business.



Meanwhile, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) is now hobnobbing with the influential people of the city and contesting for state elections. She is eyeing the Water Department post-win and takes the help of Hunni and the gang to gather the crowd. During the campaign, Choocha steals Bholi's thunder naturally and Hunni decides to make Choocha contest elections against Bholi much to her discontent. Amid elections and a surprise trip to South Africa, Hunni and Choocha realise they have a new talent that they can leverage and earn more money. Will they use it to win the elections forms the rest of the story.