From Peppa Pig to K-pop group WINNER, here's a compilation of trending 'Kala Chashma' dance videos

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 2016 song 'Kala Chashma' got a virtual revival when a group of Norwegian boys added their iconic choreography to the track, and ignited a trend that is ruling the internet, to this day.

After the reel shared by Quick Style turned them into overnight viral sensations, they released the full video of their wedding performance, which soon garnered millions of views and likes. Following in their footsteps, several netizens shared their videos on the Bollywood song and soon, the trend went worldwide.

Recently, a video of Peppa Pigs dancing to the Hindi film 'Baar Baar Dekho's popular track went viral.

In the clip, a group of dancers dressed as Peppa Pigs are seen dancing on the Bollywood track instead of nursery rhymes. Take a look!

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

Another video of an African dance crew grooving to the Hindi track is doing rounds on social media. The video has garnered over 2.5 million views and 101,000 likes so far. Take a look!

This is Wow! Indian soft power. pic.twitter.com/DsGQWTsnF5 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 25, 2022

K-pop group WINNER also hopped on the bandwagon and joined the trend. WINNER member Hoony posted a clip on Instagram and wrote, "Pyjama party." Sidharth Malhotra also shared WINNER's video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Worldwide rage." Take a look!

Another video of saree-clad Indian women dancing to the sound track has taken the internet by storm. Check it out below.

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s rendition of Kala Chashma is also worth watching too. In the clip, Jimmy falls on stage while Demi looks worried. As the beat drops, he swings and smiles at the lens.

Sharing Demi’s video on his Instagram story, Sidharth wrote, “Hey what fun! Happy to see @jimmyfallon & @ddlovato grooving on #KalaChashma Thank you for the love (sic).” Take a look!

Coming to the song, 'Kala Chashma' is sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar while its lyrics have been penned by Amrik Singh, Kumaar. Music is by Prem Hardeep and Badshah.

The track was a part of 2016 Hindi film 'Baar Baar Dekho'. The movie was directed by Nitya Mehra and produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.