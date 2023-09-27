Fans ecstatic as Ali Fazal makes surprise cameo in Fukrey 3
Story highlights
Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in the lead and we hear Ali Fazal has an interesting role to play while not being a central character in the film.
Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in the lead and we hear Ali Fazal has an interesting role to play while not being a central character in the film.
Fukrey 3 is almost here and fans can’t keep calm as Ali Fazal is said to have made a splashing cameo appearance in the sequel to the hit franchise. Ali has a special guest appearance at a crucial point in the film according to reports.
Fukrey 3, which is scheduled to hit screens on September 28, has already generated substantial buzz thanks to its fun trailer and the enthusiastic advance booking response. The decision to keep Ali Fazal's character and role in Fukrey 3 "Khufiya" (mysterious) has piqued curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike. With Ali's previous contributions to the Fukrey series, it is no wonder that his Khufiya presence in this latest installment has now become a talking point with only hours left for the release.
Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in the lead. The film promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The earlier parts of the franchise also included Ali Fazal as one of the leads. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
trending now
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.