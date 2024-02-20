Don 3: Confirmed! Kiara Advani roped in Ranveer Singh's film, Farhan teases news

Farhan Akhtar has some real good news for Don fans as after Ranveer Singh, the upcoming film from the hit franchise has roped in Kiara Advani as the leading actress. The actor-director put all speculations to rest after he announced Shershaah actress as the female lead of the film Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

Kiara Advani to play female lead in Don 3

Kiara Advani will take over the role from Priyanka Chopra who played the lead in Don 2 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After teasing about the special announcement on Monday, Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, “Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3.” The announcement video doesn’t reveal Kiara’s first look from the film, nor does it reveal any information about who she’s playing. It does, however, tease that the franchise’s iconic theme tune remains intact.

Kiara Advani was speculated to be a part of Don 3 after she was spotted at the Excel Entertainment office recently. When Farhan Akhtar was asked about the female lead for Don 3, he said at the time, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will take over the role of don from Shah Rukh Khan who played the lead role in Farhan Akhtar’s franchise. He played don in two of the last films and was even signed up for Don 3 before he decided to exit the project.

Don 3 will hit the theatres in 2025.

Kiara's upcoming films