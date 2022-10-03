Disappointed netizens call 'Adipurush' teaser a 'cheap copy of Game of Thrones'

Om Rout's most anticipated film 'Adipurush' teaser was unveiled during the mega event organised at the banks of sacred river Sarayu in Ayodhya, the birthplace of lord Rama. The mythological drama has been one of the most anticipated projects that all moviegoers have been waiting for.



Ever since the announcement of the film, makers have promised that the movie starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, will be visually spectacular with all the high-cost VFX and CGI work put into it. However, after the teaser was made public, the only thing that cinemagoers got was a big disappointment.



Soon after the teaser was released, netizens flocked social media with their negative reactions. Not just VFX or the cartoonish vibe that one minute clip gave, Twitterati also pointed out some serious faults that the teaser had - like Saif Ali Khan's look, weird demons and dragon-like creatures showed in the teaser that also led many to call it a cheap copy of HBO popular series 'Game of Thrones'. Even some users shared stills from 'GOT' that were strikingly similar to the teaser.

Hashtags like 'Disappointed Adipurush' and 'Disaster' also become the top trends.

''Nice Hairstyle #Raavam Bro 🤣 #Adipurush #AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal #Cartoon Animated ramayan,'' one user wrote.

“Requesting everyone to watch this movie instead of #Adipurush even Japanese people created better ramayan than om raut adipurush is just a biggest scam, anime >>>>cartoon adipurush #OmRaut,” another fan wrote.

Praising the 1994 Japanese version of Ramayana, one user wrote, ''Japanese Anime Movie #Ramayan (1994) was much much much better x 100 than #Adipurush.”

Ravan 👇 seriously



Yr ise to acche character pr cartoons m work krte h..pta nhi kya soch k inko yesa look diya ...Hindu culture ki respect na kr sko to 🙏 request h disrespect bhi mt kro#DisappointingAdipurish #BoycottAdipurush#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/xxec0eyklv — Anamika🌜✨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022 ×

Ravan ne kahi apna ye suit Manish Malhotra Se to nhi silwaya na...Ramayan k time me aise karigar paye jate the...kamal hai pic.twitter.com/KE63ye1XPY — Akash Sharma (@AkashDC10) October 2, 2022 ×

The Whole India right now is hugely #disappointed after seeing #DisappointingAdipurish teaser ... But Bollywood will remain busy promoting Taimur one way or other as money is flowing through Ancestors of Taimur Only. Now Even Ramayana is not spared. Too much love 72 hoors pic.twitter.com/Q13C9jK1MH — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 3, 2022 ×

The film will release in theatres on January 12 in five different languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut.



