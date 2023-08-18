Do you know Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi makes his acting debut with Ghoomer?

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as Bollywood actor Angad Bedi is all set to star in the same film with his father and the ex-cricketer, the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, for the very first time in Ghoomer.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Saiyami Kher, who plays a paraplegic cricketer, and Abhishek Bachchan, essaying the role of her cricket coach and the legendary Shabana Azmi, who will play the grandmother to Saiyami. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker R Balki, Ghoomer is set to hit cinemas worldwide tomorrow.

The news of this unique casting coup of two father-son duos to be seen on the screen is indeed an exciting one.

Ghoomer is a compelling sports drama that revolves around the life of a young and talented paraplegic cricketer, portrayed by Saiyami Kher. The film takes the audience on an inspirational journey of her relentless pursuit of triumph over adversity and her unwavering passion for the sport she loves. As she embarks on a journey to conquer her physical limitations, she finds an ally in her dedicated cricket coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Angad Bedi, known for his versatile performances in films like Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Soorma, expressed his excitement about working with his father and the remarkable cast of Ghoomer.

He said, "This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list of a film together my with father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honor. Working alongside Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we have created together. It’s iconic because both AB and Big B, and my father and I are in the same film which is surely an exciting treat to watch. Balki sir has brought everyone together for the film, and I’m excited my dad will be seen on screen in this amazing film that is dedicated to the sports he most loves and has contribute to”.

Other than Ghoomer, Angad will is all set to make his south debut with a Telugu film Hi Nanna, alongside south sensation Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Currently, the shooting is in full swing and is shuffling between shooting Hi Nanna and promoting his film Ghoomer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE