Did Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda get engaged? New images of the couple go viral

Are Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda engaged? A new set of photos of the couple are doing the rounds of social media and it seems the two exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. Fans seem to suggest that the couple are engaged although the two are yet to officially announce the same. Pulkit dropped a glimpse of the ceremony on his Instagram story on Tuesday morning.



The three photos that have gone viral on social media show the Fukrey actor lovingly holding Kriti in his arms. One couldn't help but notice their beautiful engagement rings. Media reports are speculating that the couple will be getting hitched later this year.



Kriti and Pukit first met on sets of Pagalpanti and have been together ever since. The duo has also worked in films like Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish.