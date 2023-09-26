Dev Anand and Guru Dutt: The friendship that began due to swapping of shirts

If it had not been for the laundryman's goof-up, Dev Anand and Guru Dutt perhaps would not have formed such a formidable bond with each other. The two stalwarts of Indian cinema were known to be close friends and had even worked together in a few films but their friendship was cut short due to Guru Dutt's untimely death. Years later, Dev Anand in an interview admitted that he could never find a similar bond with anyone after Dutt's death. The two charted their journey in the Hindi film industry but became friends when they were both rank newcomers, struggling to find a foothold in Bombay. The shirts were swapped Dev Anand recalled his first meeting with Guru Dutt in an article in 2011 to Open Magazine. The two had met on the sets of Hum Ek Hain in 1946. It was Dev Anand's first film as the lead hero while Dutt was the assistant director on the film set. One fine day the two happened to cross paths and introduced themselves. After the brief exchange of pleasantries, they started to walk away from each other only to stop short and look back at each other and laugh. "He gave me a beautiful smile and started to leave. A few seconds later, he turned and stared at my shirt. I looked at his. I realised he was wearing my shirt and I was wearing his. The washerman had interchanged them. We had a hearty laugh and embraced each other. We were to be friends for all times," recalled Anand.

Dev Anand kept his promise and gave Guru Dutt his break as a director in Baazi in 1951. The film had Balraj Sahni and Guru Dutt as co-writers and Dev Anand produced it under his home banner Navketan Films. The film was a thriller and featured Anand as the lead hero and Geeta Bali and Kalpana Kartik (Anand's Wife) as the female leads.

Baazi was a huge success and permanently established Dev as a star and Guru as a legendary director.



Guru ended his association with Navketan Films soon after over creative differences with Dev's older brother Chetan Anand. Dutt though cast Dev in 1952 in Jaal. The film was also a success and enhanced Dev's image as the romantic-anti-hero.



Guru was among the few who could fathom Dev's depths as an actor. The actor-director duo then worked together in CID but this time Dutt was only the producer and the film was directed by Raj Khosla. CID remains Dev Anand's best detective movie to date.



Rival or friends?



Anand was at the peak of his career in the 1950s and Dutt too gained popularity for his films. They never considered each other as rivals but considered each other family. Dev considered Geeta, Guru Dutt as his sister and Dutt called Kalpana Kartik, Anand's wife, Mona Bhabhi.



He was among the first to attend Dev's midnight marriage on the sets of Taxi Driver in 1954 and cheer the couple.

Soon after Jaal, Dev rose to newer heights of stardom with Taxi Driver (1976), House No 44 (1955) and Munimji (1955). Dutt turned producer, director and actor of substance with Aarpar (1954), Baaz (1953) and Mr. and Mrs. 55 (1955).



Post CID, the two worked separately but Dutt was highly instrumental in the success of Navketan's production, Kala Pani, in 1958. Raj and Guru brought in Lachhu Maharaj to choreograph the immortal songs, Nazar Lagi Raja and Hum Bekhudi Mein. Khosla shot all the intense court scenes of the film under Guru's guidance.



In 1960, however, there was a sudden crack in the Guru-Dev relationship. Dev had a string of flops and went to Guru with the hope of reviving their team to deliver a much-needed hit under Navketan films. Guru, however, refused and asked Dev to opt for another director. A hurt Dev vowed to never turn to his friend for help.



Dutt had almost decided to retire from filmmaking as in 1959, Kagaz Ke Phool had flopped and left him shattered. He lost interest in life and began drinking heavily.



Dev Anand though regained his lost popularity with hits such as Kala Bazar (1960), Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961) and Hum Dono (1962).



In October 1964, the two old friends reconnected and Dutt and Anand discussed a new project that would be produced under Navketan Films.



However, the duo was not meant to see a partnership again. Three days after the conversation, Guru died by suicide. His last words were, "Main bahut thak gaya hoon, thoda sona chahta hoon. (I am too tired. I want some rest)".



Dev was one of the first to enter Guru's room and see his friend's lifeless body.



"He should have made more films. He had so much in him. Thirty-nine is not an age to die," rued Anand many years later about his gifted friend.



The image I want to keep of him is not of that Guru, but of the Guru with whom I shared the most special friendship of my life. Zindagi ki daud mein uske jaisa dost phir kabhi nahin mila. (In life’s run, I never found a friend quite like him.)"



On Dev Anand's 100 birth anniversary, a hat tip to the two stalwarts of Indian cinema and their immortal friendship.