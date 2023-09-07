Charlie Chopra trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj gives his own spin to Agatha Christie's bestseller

Vishal Bhardwaj teased the trailer for Charlie Chopra, his take on Agatha Christie’s bestselling story and it stars Naseeruddin Shah’s family to a large extent and some other big names from the showbiz world. Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley is based on a novel by Agatha Christie and stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the titular detective investigating the murder of Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat, played by Gulshan Grover.

Vivaan Shah appears to be the predictable murderer, but it seems there is more to what meets the eye.

Charlie Chopra trailer

The Charlie Chopra trailer opens with Jimmy (Vivaan Shah) visiting his uncle Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat's bungalow. As they sit for a game of chess, Jimmy wins in the game and strikes checkmate. Soon after we get to know that the army man is dead and Jimmy is on the run as the most predictable accused in the crime. As Wamiqa's Charlie Chopra enters the crime scene to investigate the murder, several dark secrets are expected in the closet with Gulshan's entire family eyeing his money.

Watch the Charlie Chopra trailer here:

What you should know about Charlie Chopra

The show, possibly for the first time, stars Naseeruddin Shah and his entire family. Shah stars with real-life wife Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons, actors Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah, in pivotal roles. The show boasts of an impressive cast including Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam.

Watch Gulshan Devaiah's exclusive interview on why the society loves bad boys here:

The SonyLIV series is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan along with Vishal Bharadwaj. It is made in association with Tusk Tale Films and will be streaming on the OTT platform from September 27.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE