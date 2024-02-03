Celebrities slam Poonam Pandey's fake death hoax, call it 'worst PR stunt'

Model and controversial star Poonam Pandey left everyone in shock and anger after she faked her death as part of a promotional strategy to draw people's attention to cervical cancer. On Friday, her manager, in a statement, revealed that Poonam had sadly passed away due to cervical cancer.



The post read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."



A day after the announcement of her fake death, which made her name and cervical cancer trend all over social media, Poonam shared a video of her, clarifying that she staged her death only to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey goes LIVE after death stunt, says 'I'm feeling terrible' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal) × In the video, she says, "I am sorry I have caused this tear and I am sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intension to shock everyone into the conversation we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise.

Extreme, I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer. Aren't we? It is a disease that silently takes your life and this disease needed this spotlight urgently. I am proud of what my death news has managed to achieve."



Soon after Poonam Pandey came alive and well in front of the world, a flurry of mixed reactions started emerging from celebrities and netizens who slammed the actor, saying it was a "worst publicity stunt ever." While there was a section of netizens who made fun of Poonam's hoax.