Poonam Pandey goes LIVE after death stunt; says, I'm feeling terrible

In a bizarre turn of events, controversial Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has left her fans in shock after staging a fake death stunt. The controversial celebrity, known for her bold social media presence and controversial statements, and her team shared a post on Instagram that led many to believe she had tragically passed away due to cervical cancer.

The post in question read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

However, it soon became apparent that the entire incident was a carefully orchestrated stunt. Poonam Pandey took to her social media accounts once again, this time to clarify that the post was part of a promotional campaign and that she wanted to raise awareness about the deadly disease. She claimed that the intention was to generate buzz and draw attention to the HPV vaccine that can help many fight cervical cancer.

The controversial move has ignited a fierce backlash from fans and the public alike. And to clarify things, Poonam Pandey went LIVE with Hauterrfly just an hour after announcing that she is alive. During the LIVE session, the controversial personality revealed that she didn't do it for money and that she feels terrible for hurting people. She further stated that her intension was just to ignite a conversation about cervical cancer, that has claimed the lives of many in India and worldwide, just because of lack of information and awareness.

Poonam Pandey also revealed that she has been getting a lot of hate online for pulling off the death stunt and that even her friends are really angry with her for taking such extreme steps for a promotional campaign.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), often transmitted through sexual contact. Prevention is crucial, and measures include HPV vaccination, regular check-ups, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Symptoms of cervical cancer may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and swelling in the lower abdomen.

Routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, are essential for early detection. Lifestyle factors, like smoking and multiple sexual partners, increase the risk. The surge in cervical cancer cases is attributed to lifestyle changes, inadequate screening, and persistent HPV infections.

To minimise risks, individuals should embrace healthy habits, undergo regular screenings, and consider HPV vaccination. Vaccination is particularly effective when administered before sexual activity begins.

Cervical cancer progression can be asymptomatic in its early stages, underscoring the importance of routine screenings. If symptoms emerge, timely medical attention is crucial for optimal treatment outcomes.