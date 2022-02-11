Breaking norms! Raveena Tandon performs last rites of father Ravi Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday, February 11. He was 86.



Raveena shared the news on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt post for him. “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa,” she wrote.

In another post, she wrote, "My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti."

His last rites were performed in the evening at the Santa Cruz crematorium, Mumbai and it was Raveena who performed his last rites at the funeral.

The videos of her performing last rites are all over the internet, showing the actress carrying an earthen pot, which is broken during the cremation ritual as per the Hindu religion.

In Hinduism, the last rites are performed by the eldest son of the deceased or male surviving member of the family, and women are exempted from performing the last rites. This rule has been a source of controversy for centuries, but breaking patriarchal norms Raveena performed the ceremony as the firstborn.



The actress was accompanied by her brother Rajiv Tandon and husband Anil Thadani.



The funeral was attended by several members of the film fraternity.



Ravi Tandon had directed some good Bollywood films like 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Anhonee', 'Khud-daar', 'Nazrana', 'Majboor' and 'Zindagi'.

