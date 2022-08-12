Box office: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earns more than 'Raksha Bandhan' on opening day

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' were touted as big releases of the festive season. The two superstars not only play the lead in the two films but have also produced the respective films.



All eyes were on the big clash between the two films at the box office as Bollywood is facing a lean period in terms of earnings for the past few months with most films failing to create a mark at the box office.



Both the films courted controversy before their release and it seems that the two films had dismal openings despite their release on Rakhi, a festival widely celebrated in north India.

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' earned Rs 82 million while Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earned slightly more - Rs 120 million on the first day of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the earnings 'low'.

"#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation... Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS," tweeted Adarsh.

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, "#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1... Mass circuits perform better (good occupancy in evening shows), but metros are extremely weak... Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects... Thu ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Anand L Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' has Akshay Kumar talking on the dowry system head-on. Meanwhile, Advait Chandan and writer Atul Kulkarni adapt 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump' in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

