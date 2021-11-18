Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan shares intriguing first look

Abhishek Bachchan has released the first look of his next movie 'Bob Biswas'. The fill will release on ZEE5 on December 3.



In the upcoming movie, Bachchan is playing the role of infamous serial killer Bob Biswas. The character was featured originally in Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's super hit movie 'Kahaani', in the movie, the character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee.

Revealing that the trailer of the film will be out on Friday, November 19, Bachchan shared the motion poster.

Sharing on his Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Ek minute… Bob ki nazar aap par hai. Watch #BobBiswas trailer tomorrow at 12 PM.”

In the first look, Abhishek can be seen sporting Bob’s hairstyle and looks at the camera intensely. A voiceover can be heard, ''Aapko shayad yaad nahi, asal me aap bahut bure aadmi ho (You might not remember, but you’re a bad man…”

The movie is helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh.



Talking more about the film, Ghosh said, "This is a new `Bob Biswas`, he is like any of us. In life, we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him.''