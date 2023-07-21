Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured with Disruptor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar will be honoured this year at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the organisers said in a release.

Having carved a space for herself in the film industry, Bhumi has been doing films that have quality, have a social message behind them, and mean something to the audiences. With films like Badhai Do, Bheed, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Bala, and others, Bhumi will be given the much-deserved Disruptor Award at the film festival.

Apart from films, this award will also serve as recognition for her relentless commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. The award will be presented to the actor on the festival's opening day, 11 August.

Bhumi Pednekar has solidified her position as one of the most socially-aware actors in the industry, consistently leveraging her platform and influence to bring about positive change. As a staunch climate warrior, she has used her wide reach and power as an actor to amplify the importance of confronting climate change and the reality that we confront today.

What Bhumi Pednekar has to say about this recognition

As part of the recognition, Bhumi Pednekar will be engaging in a special fireside chat with a live audience on sustainability, further cementing her role as a catalyst for change.

Speaking of this honour, Bhumi said, “I am so grateful for having been awarded as the Disruptor of the Year by IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take up, the causes that I support and stand up for, and for everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for - I strive to live a life of impact. I aim at changing society for the better, by championing the representation of women in cinema and fighting for gender inclusivity, and working towards achieving environmental stability.

"This acknowledgment by IFFM strengthens my belief that I’m following the correct course and making progress in the right direction. I’m thrilled to celebrate the power of cinema and creative spirit with everyone present at IFFM this year. The film festival’s unwavering dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work is truly commendable.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.