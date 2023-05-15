Aryan Khan drug case: 'Rs 250 million bribe demanded from Shah Rukh to free his son,' says CBI FIR

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family were threatened that Aryan Khan would be framed in a narcotics case unless they paid Rs 250 million (Rs 25 crore) as a bribe, according to the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Wankhede, who grabbed headlines for arresting eight people, including Aryan Khan, in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship in Mumbai in October 2021, is facing allegations of corruption and criminal misconduct.

As per a tweet by news agency ANI, 'independent witness' KP Gosavi has been accused of conspiring to extort Rs 250 million from Aryan's family. The tweet read, "In an FIR against former NCB head Sameer Wankhede and others in cruise case, CBI reveals that ‘independent witness’ KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crores from Aryan Khan's family in the alleged Aryan Khan drugs case."



In an FIR against former NCB head Sameer Wankhede and others in cruise case, CBI reveals that 'independent witness' KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crores from Aryan Khan's family in the alleged Aryan Khan drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

"Presence of the independent witness Sh. KP Gosavi around accused persons was created intentionally in such a manner so as to give an impression that Sh. KP Gosavi was an NCB personnel even though there were NCB personnel to handle the custody of the accused persons," CBI's FIR against Wankhede read.



It was registered on March 11.

"The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms for an independent witness. In this manner, K.P.Gosavi took the freedom and clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused person,” the report added, noting that it allowed Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza amongst others to conspire to extort an amount of Rs 250 million from the superstar.

"This amount was finally settled for Rs 180 million. A token amount of Rs 5 million as bribe money was also taken by KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza but later a part of this amount of Rs 5 million bribe money was returned back by them," the FIR stated.

Wankhede, in the capacity of the immediate supervisory officer, had also directed to take Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail as independent witnesses in the proceedings against Aryan. The CBI says Wankhede also allowed Gosavi to handle the accused while taking him to the NCB Office, which gave the impression that Aryan was in the custody of Gosavi.

