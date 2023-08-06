Nitin Desai’s daughter urges media to stop spreading false information: ‘Had no intention to cheat anyone'

The death of Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has shocked the entire nation. He was found dead at his studio in the Indian state of Maharashtra's district of Karjat. Desai died by suicide at his ND Studio.

Since then, there have been multiple reports stating that Desai was facing financial issues and was in heavy debt. According to reports, Nitin took a loan of Rs 180 crore in 2016 and 2018. However, he was not able to repay the amount. Although the exact reason behind his suicide is not known. However, after several reports about Desai's debt circulated, her daughter came forward to make it clear that he had ''no intention of cheating'' and was going to repay all the money he had borrowed.

His daughter told Indian news agency ANI, ''He was going to make all the payments that he promised. They (lenders) also demanded a six-month interest in advance which my father provided by selling his Powai office. He had no intention to fraud anyone and he was going to make all payments that he had promised."

She also mentioned that due to the pandemic, the industry was affected, and due to the same, her father was not able to make regular payments.

"Due to the pandemic, the industry was affected, there was no work and the studio was closed. He could not make regular payments and there were some delays. Even after that, he repeatedly made attempts to meet with the company to negotiate with them for restructuring or some kind of leeway so he could still finish paying what he owed. The company gave him false assurances and started legal proceedings on the side," she said.

Mansi has also requested that the government of Maharashtra look into this matter. "I appeal to the government of Maharashtra to look into this matter and also, as per his last wish, take charge of ND Studios. Please give him justice," the bereaved daughter urged.



Desai’s daughter also asked the media to stop spreading false information about her father. "We would like to request the media to stop making defamatory statements against him and stop spreading false information. Please consult us before releasing any information," she added.

In his decades-long career, Desai has created sets of iconic Bollywood films like Lagaan and Devdas, 1942: A Love Story, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Jodhaa Akbar among others.

He won four National Film Awards for his work in films like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas. He was a frequent collaborator with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

(With inputs from agency)

