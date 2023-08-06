Wait, what? Did Disha Patani just confirm her relationship with Aleksander Alexilic?

A viral video of Disha Patani introducing her rumoured beau Aleksander Alexilic to her friends has gone viral. The two often make public appearances together but like to keep their relationship private. They are yet to reveal to their fans whether they are dating or not.

Recently, a pap video of Disha and her alleged beau entering an eatery made waves on the internet. Seeing the clip, many netizens claimed that the actress introduced Aleksander to her friends as her boyfriend. It is worth noting that the actress is not audible in the video and netizens are jumping to conclusions by just reading the actress' lip moment. So, even though all the clues hint at the fact that the two are madly in love, it is safe to wait for a proper public announcement.

Check out the viral video here!

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "Did she just say boyfriend?" Another wrote, "I wonder how Tiger Shroff will react to this." "Can we finally have a confirmation Disha," read a third comment.

A few months ago, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff revealed that the Heropanti actor never dated Disha and that the two were just friends. In an interview with Zoom Digital, Ayesha said that she finds rumours of Tiger and Disha dating "amusing". She added, "They are like best friends."

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Yodha is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 December 2023.

She also has Kanguva and Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.

