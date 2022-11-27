Anurag Kashyap reveals he went to rehab thrice; opens up about the darkest phase of his life

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for helming hit projects like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Dev D' amongst others, recently opened up about his battle with depression. He also revealed in an interview that he went to rehab thrice and even suffered a heart attack during the darkest phase of his life.

Speaking to Indian Express, the director revealed that after the shoot of 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' got delayed due to the lockdown, he slipped into a really dark and negative zone. Around the same time, his web series 'Tandav' was also receiving immense backlash from the public. His daughter also became a target of trolls because he had made some comments about CAA.

All the circumstances, at the time, made him retreat completely into a shell and he eventually decided to quit Twitter. As a result of all the negativity in his life, he even went to rehab thrice to get his life back on track. Around the same time, he also suffered a heart attack and had to take a break to focus on his health.

Recalling the time when he spoke against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and went to Jamia Millia Islamia University to take part in anti-CAA protests, Anurag said, "This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks… So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London and then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘yeh mujh se bardaaasht nahin ho raha hai, koi kuchh bol nahin raha hai (I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up)’. I started speaking (on Twitter) again."

Kashyap, who underwent an angioplasty last year, also spoke about recuperating and returning to films after a brief break due to his health concerns. He said, "Unlike other people, I don’t have the luxury to sit and wait.” He added that he does not direct massive projects that can sustain him and his crew for a long time.

Kashyap is currently waiting for the release of his ambitious romantic drama 'Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat'. The film features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles. Recently, the film had its world premiere in the 19th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival and received great first reviews.

Produced by Kashyap's home banner Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023.

