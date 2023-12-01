Animal Twitter Review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'all time blockbuster'
Story highlights
With a run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the movie has Ranbir playing the role of Arjun Singh, a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father. Speaking specifically about Ranbir's performance, the movie presents him as a ruthless man who kills men like mosquitoes.
With a run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the movie has Ranbir playing the role of Arjun Singh, a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father. Speaking specifically about Ranbir's performance, the movie presents him as a ruthless man who kills men like mosquitoes.
Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year. And finally, the wait is over. The action thriller is out in theatres today (Dec. 1). The movie is the first collaboration between Ranbir and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Vanga.
From the first poster to the trailer, the movie has piqued everyone's curiosity in good and bad ways. Meanwhile, some fans can't wait to watch what Vanga has brought to the screen this time with a fine cast, others have bashed the film and its makers for showing excess violence and bloodshed.
trending now
Amidst the immense buzz, the movie is finally out in theatres, and the first reactions are already in. Let's find out whether the film has been able to live up to the expectations of the audience or not.
What Animal is all about?
With a run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the movie has Ranbir playing the role of Arjun Singh, a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father. Speaking specifically about Ranbir's performance, the movie presents him as a ruthless man who kills men like mosquitoes.
The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali, Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor play pivotal roles in the movie.
Twitter review
After the movie was released, reviews started pouring in. Critics have given mixed reactions to the movie, bashing the action drama for showing excess violence, and bloodshed, and again presenting the misogynist world.
However, when it comes to the audience, the movie has received an outstanding response. Moviegoers, who have watched 'first day, first show', have gone gaga over the movie's cinematic work, music, visuals, and actions, among other things. Notably, Bobby Deol's performance as the antagonist has been praised by the netizens.
One user wrote, ''Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal.''
Finallyyy show time : #AnimalMovie 🔥🙇🏻— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) December 1, 2023
Ah crowd ah euphoria🥵🥵🥵 youth motam theaters lone unaru#Animal pic.twitter.com/flkjtoOf1u
All Time Blockbuster Movie🍿🎥— SRK FAN (@gts_official_23) December 1, 2023
My rating (5/5) 🔥
Star : 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟#Animal #RanbirKapoor𓃵 pic.twitter.com/VpEoyOiVTX
Blockbuster ❤️🔥— Vajrang ™ (@UrsVajrang) December 1, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor One Man Show!!🔥
The Name Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga..🔥
Don't Miss End Credits Scene!!⚡#Animal #AnimalTheFilm#AnimalReview pic.twitter.com/OCwkgleNDQ
Just Now Completed My Show#RanbirKapoor One man Show💥— Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) December 1, 2023
Father and Son Sentiment 👌🔥
Best Interval Bang in Indian Cinema🤯🔥
Climax Is extraordinary👌💥
BGM And screenplay 🥵💥
Don't Miss This movie on Big Screens💥
2nd Half >>1stHalf
My rating - 3.5/5 #AnimalReview #Animal pic.twitter.com/XutOIQCQ7L
Another user wrote, ''Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal.''
#Animal First half 🔥🔥🔥— C A P (@Karthik49752719) December 1, 2023
Ranbir Next level 🙏🥵🔥
One of the best first half of this year, Intervel Sceenes pure goosebumbs ✅🙏
Vaanga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WUjovFtnYh
''One of the best first half of this year, Intervel Sceenes pure goosebumbs ✅🙏
Interval. Very enjoyable so far. Ranbir Kapoor show- best performance. Full testosterone ablaze 🔥 #Animal pic.twitter.com/4OHlfgNYZi— Hud Hud TIGER (@HudHuddDabangg) December 1, 2023
Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️— leisha (@katyxkohli17) December 1, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal pic.twitter.com/ao7WejjZTd