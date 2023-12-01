Animal Twitter Review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor's movie 'all time blockbuster'

Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year. And finally, the wait is over. The action thriller is out in theatres today (Dec. 1). The movie is the first collaboration between Ranbir and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Vanga.

From the first poster to the trailer, the movie has piqued everyone's curiosity in good and bad ways. Meanwhile, some fans can't wait to watch what Vanga has brought to the screen this time with a fine cast, others have bashed the film and its makers for showing excess violence and bloodshed.

Amidst the immense buzz, the movie is finally out in theatres, and the first reactions are already in. Let's find out whether the film has been able to live up to the expectations of the audience or not.

What Animal is all about?

With a run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the movie has Ranbir playing the role of Arjun Singh, a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father. Speaking specifically about Ranbir's performance, the movie presents him as a ruthless man who kills men like mosquitoes.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali, Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor play pivotal roles in the movie.

Twitter review

After the movie was released, reviews started pouring in. Critics have given mixed reactions to the movie, bashing the action drama for showing excess violence, and bloodshed, and again presenting the misogynist world.