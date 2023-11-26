Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film has already earn this much through advance bookings

The advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has started, and the movie is getting an outstanding response. Set to release on December 1, the movie has already earned Rs 3.4 crore from advance ticket sales, per Sacnilk.



The advance booking started on November 25.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared a number of ticket sales for day 1. He wrote in a post shared on X, #Animal advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold…⭐️ #PVRInox: 43,000, ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 9,500⭐️ Total: 52,500 tickets sold. #AnimalTheFilm.''

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.



At the trailer launch, Ranbir interacted with the media and recalled the first time Sandeep narrated the story of the forthcoming film to him and why he was speechless after listening to the script.



Spilling beans of his first narration meeting, Ranbir said, ''Sandeep narrated me the story of Animal for the first time around three years back. And, I remember when he ended the narration, I was not able to speak a word, and I directly went to the bathroom. Looking at the mirror thinking about what he (Sandeep) had just narrated to him, and whether I would be able to perform the character or not. ''