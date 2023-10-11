Amitabh Bachchan rings in 81st birthday with grandkids Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya

Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his Mumbai home briefly on the night of October 10 to greet scores of fans who had gathered outside to wish him on his 81st birthday, which is on October 11.



Breaking his Sunday tradition, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance outside Jalsa in the middle of the week only to greet his fans on the eve of his birthday.



Dressed in a colourful hoodie and coordinated beanie, the superstar, standing on a stool, was seen greeting his fans with folded hands, waving and smiling at them.



The video not only featured the birthday boy but one could also get a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya, in the background, taking pictures of the moment in their respective phones.

Fans were quick to spot them in the video. A fan account shared the video on X and wrote in the caption, "You can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as Sr Bachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!" Abhishek Bachchan, MIA from the event, commented below the video and wrote, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on" and dropped a wink emoji.

The celebrations, it seems, continued later at the Bachchan residence. The actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya shared photos with Big B.



Taking to Instagram, Shweta Bachchan shared a collage of four pictures wherein she can be seen giving a tight, warm hug to her father. Sharing the picture, Shweta penned, “Happy 81st Papa Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill.”





Shweta's daughter Navya shares adorable photos with her 'nana' (grandfather). One photo had Big B posing with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and their three grandchildren Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya while another was a black-and-white selfie of Navya with her grandpa.



