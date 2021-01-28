Amitabh Bachchan feels pre-shoot jitters as he begins work for Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', co-star Rakul Preet Singh has this to say

Amitabh Bachchan may have worked in the film industry for over five decades, but the Bollywood superstar still experiences jitters before he begins work on a new project.



Big B, took to social media to share his feelings as he began working on Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'.



The actor took to Instagram to express that he was facing 'apprehension' on the first day of the shoot.



“Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide,” he wrote, sharing a picture of him coming out of a car, dressed in a white sweatshirt and black pants.

On Twitter, Bachchan's co-star Rakul Preet Singh replied to the post stating that it is in fact she who should be feeling the jitters as she would be working with a stalwart like him. She wrote, "Sirrrrr yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye (I should be the one saying this) soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you."

Sirrrrr 🙏🏻🙏🏻 yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye 🙈😁 soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you https://t.co/0qr65C1j9S — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 28, 2021 ×

'Mayday' is a thriller which will have Rakul and Ajay playing pilots. Ajay Devgn also serves as the director of the film. The details of Amitabh’s character has been kept under wraps so far. The film will also mark the screen debut for popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati.

Bachchan was infected by COVID-19 in July 2020 and was briefly hospitalised. The actor bounced back to work soon after recovering from the disease. He recently wrapped up the shooting of game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.