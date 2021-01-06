78-year-old Amitabh Bachchan braces minus 33 degrees in Ladakh

Age is just a number for Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor recently made a quick trip to Ladakh which is freezing at minus 33 degrees.



Big B, who updates his fans about his daily activities on social media, shared a photo from the trip on Twitter. The actor is seen packed in winter clothes including a white coloured jacket, skull cap, hand gloves and eye gear to foil the snowstorm.



Bachchan, 78, shared how so many winter apparel could not save him from the cold and wrote, "Went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could not save me from the cold."

T 3774 - ... went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could ot save me from the cold .. !! pic.twitter.com/I2BduanyYY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2021 ×

Some of his fans expressed concern and commented on the post.



"Dear Amitji! You are working more than any other younger actor. I am very happy you are in such demand. We love you a lot. Please take care of your health. We need you. With lots of love," commented a fan.



"I think you should not risk your life, However, important the assignment is! Chronologically, you are a Septuagenarian. If life is lost, nothing is left. You have earned a lot of money now try not any adventure," suggested another fan.



"Sir, absolutely brilliant work done by you in extreme cold and different and also difficult conditions in Ladakh. It is very risky work in this age for you. It shows your brilliant fitness and dedication of work. You are a true professional in this age. Stay safe and healthy," shared another fan.



"Hats off to your energy levels. But venturing in such weather conditions can take a toll on your health. Be careful," suggested another fan.



Bachchan, who had tested positive for Coronavirus in July 2020, has since then resumed work. The actor regularly updates his fans about his activities and keeps in touch with them via social media.

