Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite on screen after 17 years; fans are thrilled

Dons on the run!

Bollywood fans are buzzing with excitement as legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite for a project after a gap of 17 years. The internet recently went into a frenzy when a photo of the two iconic actors surfaced online. Adding to the excitement, a video clip emerged later, showing the two superstars running towards an undisclosed destination, leaving fans speculating about their upcoming project.

While the video provided no explicit details about the collaboration, it tantalisingly teased, "Coming Soon!" This cryptic teaser has sent fans into a whirlwind of anticipation, with eager speculation about the nature of their reunion.

According to an inside source, there is indeed an intriguing project in the works that will reunite Amitabh and SRK on the screen. While the specifics of the project remain under wraps, fans can expect more updates and news to surface soon. It could either be a film, an ad, or even a music video - who knows!

Shah Rukh Khan, during a recent interactive session on X (formerly Twitter), shared his excitement about working with Amitabh Bachchan once again after such a long hiatus. Responding to a fan's question about his experience, he said, "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know, he beat me in the run!!!!"

The dynamic duo has previously delivered memorable performances together in iconic Bollywood films such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

While fans eagerly await the reunion of these two acting legends, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of director Atlee's action thriller film Jawan. The film will hit theatres on September 7. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in significant roles. Additionally, Shah Rukh will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming project, Dunki.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has an exciting lineup of films. He is set to appear in the eagerly anticipated Pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

Fans can also look forward to Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama film Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and co-starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee.

