Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to premiere on Netflix on this date

Alia Bhatt's most awaited movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' took the box office by storm in February when it was released in the theatres.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie opened with a great response after the brief wave of pandemics and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the post-pandemic. Now, whoever missed the film on the big screen can watch the movie on the OTT platform this month.

Here's when 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is releasing on OTT!

The movie will start streaming on Netflix on April 26.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant shared the news on the Instagram handles, “Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai 🌝#GangubaiKathiawadi arriving on 26th April 💃🏻❤️.”

Synopsis of the movie:



The movie based on Hussain Zaidi’s book follows the story of one of the most powerful madams of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s and Alia played the role of a mafia queen Gangubai.



Bhatt's performance and SLB's grandeur work in the movie were praised. Apart from Alia, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

