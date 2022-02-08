Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to have 5 screenings at Berlin Film Festival 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will not only premiere at the Berlinale Special at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival but will have 5 screenings.

The Bhansali film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead will have a star-studded premiere with the actress, director and others in attendance on February 16. Two screenings of the film will take place on this day, one at CinemaxX 9 theatre at 7:00 pm (Central European Standard Time) and the other at the Friedrichstadt-Palast auditorium at 9:00 pm. The world premiere will be held at either of the screenings.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Netizens furious over 'racist' scene, Vijay Raaz playing trans role

The film will then have three more shows – on February 17 at Urania at 9:00 pm, on February 19 at 8:30 pm at the International cinema, and on February 20 at 11:30 am at Cineplex Titania.

Also see: Watch: BTS member Jungkook sings Bollywood song but there's a catch

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is 152 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 32 minutes.

While this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film to premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, for Alia Bhatt, this is her third movie to be screened at the festival in the German city. Her second film, ‘Highway’ (2014), was screened in the Panorama section of the 64th Berlin International Film Festival. ‘Gully Boy’ (2019), like Gangubai Kathiawadi, was also screened in the Berlinale Special section.