Alia Bhatt on her British citizenship, says I was born and brought up in India

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone co-starring Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan among others. While promoting her upcoming Netflix film, Bhatt went on to answer one of the most Google questions about her - Is Alia Bhatt British?

While promoting her action film on Wired's auto-complete interview, the group was answering a bunch of most googled questions about them, and when it came to Alia, the question was is she British or Indian?

Replying to this, the Darlings star revealed that yes she's British, but born and bought up in India.

In the third round of her answering the most Googled questions, she was asked whether ''Alia Bhatt British?”

To this, she said, ''Yes, My mom was born in Birmingham, but I was born and brought up in India.”

To this Gadot said, “She spoke British English with you your entire life?”

Alia replied, “My grandmother lived in England for her whole life so my grandmother has the English accent.''

Alia was born in Mumbai, India, but acquired British citizenship from her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan.

More about her Hollywood debut - Heart of Stone

The upcoming film is all going to be Alia Bhatt vs Gal Gadot. In the spy film, Bhatt is playing the main antagonist, Keya Dhawan. Keya is the major threat to the agency called the Charter, as she steals its most valuable asset, a heart. Meanwhile, Gal is the spy Rachel Stone, who is part of a secret agency called the Charter and is not allowed to have any friends, no relationships and the only thing that is important in their life is world peace.

Directed by Tom Harper, the movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Sophie Okonedo, and others in pivotal roles.

The movie has been written by Greg Rucka and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder.

The official synopsis for Heart of Stone reads, "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE