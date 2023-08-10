Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert in LA leaving fans surprised

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles had a surprise visitor. Turns out Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is a Swiftie. Markle attended the LA concert on Tuesday and even reportedly mingled with excited fans as Swift took the stage.



A source informed PEOPLE that Markle was spotted at the concert cheering from the crowd. Markel looked enthusiastic as she sang along to Swift's popular numbers. Swift went down memory lane as she asked the audience to relive high school memories and sing along songs from her Fearless era. Markle reportedly leapt from her seat and sang along to the hit track 'You Belong with Me'.



Page Six was the first to unveil this star-studded rendezvous, revealing that Markle was accompanied by her close friend, Lucy Fraser. Needless to say, Markle's presence created quite a stir.



Several netizens were surprised to know about Markle's attendance at Swift's concert as they recalled how the singer had refused to participate in her podcast despite a handwritten note sent by the Duchess.



Swift not only rejected the note but didn't even bother responding herself.



Furthermore, many expressed disappointment over not finding a single image of Markle from the concert.



Markle's husband, Prince Harry was not present at the concert. Harry is in touring Asia. He will be attending the upcoming ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, scheduled for Wednesday in Singapore.

