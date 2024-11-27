New Delhi, India

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's latest wedding photos look straight out of a fairytale. The couple tied the knot in September. The ceremony was intimate, but they have been sharing stunning photos from it and the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

On Wednesday (Nov 27), Aditi and Siddharth took to their Instagram handles to share some unseen photos of their September weddings. The photo dump shows the two wearing Sabyasachi outfits. Aditi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga, while her groom, Siddharth, looks dapper in a cream sherwani.

The bride and groom can be seen posing together, staring into each other's years, in what seems like a fort in Rajasthan. In some photos, the two pose outside in the neighbouring fields, with the fort serving as a backdrop.

The couple captioned the joint post, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other (red heart emoji)."

Fans react to the new photos

Fans of the actors couldn't resist sharing their love at the dreamy photos. One of them commented, “Why these photos looking like AI-generated (crying emojis) , damn they r beautiful together (crying and pink heart emojis).” Another wrote, “They are manifesting a Mani Ratnam love movie goals (red heart and sparkle emojis).” "Their Royal Wedding (red heart emojis)," read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Everything about y’all is beautiful (red heart emoji).”

The couple got married in September in an intimate wedding. Aditi wore a beautiful traditional outfit - a golden lehenga made of special handwoven fabric and a matching scarf, all designed by the famous designer Sabyasachi. Siddharth also wore traditional clothes by the same designer - a silk kurta with a dhoti.

They kept their relationship private, but people say they fell in love while working together on their movie Maha Samundram in 2021.