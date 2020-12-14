Aanand L Rai to direct Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India, India Published: Dec 14, 2020, 08.15 AM(IST)

Anand brushed asied Russia's Vladimir Fedoseev in the decider. He won the first game in just 29 moves, the second in 38. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Details about the cast and other aspects of the Vishwanathan Anand biopic film are currently under wraps.

After a poor performance of his last film, Indian filmmaker Aanad L Rai is set to bring the story of ace chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand on the big screen in a biopic film. 

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news: “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai].”

The makers are yet to make a formal announcement. 

Details about the cast and other aspects of the Vishwanathan Anand biopic film are also under wraps.

Aanand L Rai is currently filming romantic drama ‘Atrangi Re’, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie has been penned by Himanshu Sharma.

