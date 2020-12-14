Aanand L Rai to direct Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic

After a poor performance of his last film, Indian filmmaker Aanad L Rai is set to bring the story of ace chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand on the big screen in a biopic film.

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news: “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai].”

BIOPIC ON VISWANATHAN ANAND... A biopic on #Indian chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned... The biopic - not titled yet - will be directed by Aanand L Rai... Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai]. pic.twitter.com/fNBtdza2Dq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2020 ×

The makers are yet to make a formal announcement.

Details about the cast and other aspects of the Vishwanathan Anand biopic film are also under wraps.

Star Wars, Marvel films and more: Highlights of all Disney announcements

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli bag spot in top 25 global Instagram influencers list

Aanand L Rai is currently filming romantic drama ‘Atrangi Re’, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie has been penned by Himanshu Sharma.